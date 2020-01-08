MILLER CITY — David N. Schnipke, 66, of Miller City, died at 10:15pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 5, 1953 in Lima, Ohio to the late Isidore "Ike" and Bertha (Vennekotter) Schnipke. On May 3, 1975, he married Deborah L. Schroeder who survives in Miller City.

Also surviving are four children: Dawn (Tim) Taylor of Blue Springs, Missouri, Beth (Justin) Peck of New Bavaria, Melissa (Adam) Bellman of Ottawa, and Chad Schnipke of Miller City; six grandchildren: Ian Taylor, Vincent Peck, Lillian Peck, Addison Peck, Sidney Bellman, and Kayla Bellman; a sister: MaryAnn Schroeder of Miller City; six brothers: Bernard (Edna) Schnipke of Miller City, James (Jan) Schnipke of Ottawa, Jerome (Sharon) Schnipke of Miller City, Gregory (Nancy) Schnipke of Miller City, Lawrence (Julie) Schnipke of Miller City, Isidore "Izzy" (Vickie) Schnipke, Jr. of Miller City; and a sister-in-law: Bernadette Schnipke of Miller City.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Frances Schnipke; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Schroeder.

Dave retired in 2008 from the PROTEC Coating Company in Leipsic. Prior to working at PROTEC he worked for Campbell's Soup Company in Napoleon. He enjoyed working on the farm where he grew up and completing any challenge presented to him. Dave was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a graduate of Miller City High School. Dave was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Miller City, Ottawa Knights of Columbus, and Miller City Sportsman's Club.

A funeral mass will begin 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City with Monsignor Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Thursday and one hour prior to the mass Friday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, LEIPSIC.

Memorial donations may be made to the Putnam County Homecare and Hospice or the PHAALS foundation.

