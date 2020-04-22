LIMA — David L. Sprague, age 70, of Lima, passed away at 7:49 pm on 4-18-2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

David was born on September 15, 1949 in Lima, Ohio to Richard and Dondaleen (Houseworth) Sprague who preceded him in death.

He worked as a press operator at the Lima SOHIO/BP Refinery for 20 years. David was an Honorably Discharged United States Army Veteran, serving in the Vietnam era, stationed in Germany. He was a former member of Grace United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of VFW 1275. David was also an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns football fan and enjoyed spending his weekends watching those games.

Surviving are two sons; Daniel (Shelby) Sprague of Corvallis, Oregon and Dustin (Shannon) Sprague of Dayton, two grandchildren; Pilar and Ike, and one brother Dennis (Donna) Sprague of San Antonio, Texas He was preceded in death by a sister; Daleen Blanchard.

Private family services will be held and burial will take place at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home.

