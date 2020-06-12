LIMA — David P. Stanford, age 62, passed away June 11, 2020, at 6:20 pm, at the Lima Memorial Health System after a long courageous battle with Covid-19 that he presumably became ill with while ministering at local nursing homes.

David was born July 10, 1957, in Highland Park, MI, to Porter and Mary F. Stanford. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Lima. On September 12, 1992, he married Sonja S. Stanford who survives in Lima.

David graduated from Wayland Baptist University with a BA in Occupational Education while he was serving his country as he was stationed with the U.S. Air Force in Fairbanks, Alaska. He retired from the Air Force in 2001 and moved to Lima and became the Pastor of the Woodlawn Baptist Church in 2002. In 2013, he became an on-call chaplain with Lima Memorial Health System and then for the last three years he also served as chaplain with Putnam County Hospice. He was very active with Teens for Christ where he taught a Theology Class. David had a tremendous love for Jesus, his family, his church and his community. David loved walking, hiking, golf and being in the outdoors.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by his daughter, Rebecca S. Stanford of Louisville, KY, a brother, James E. (Cynthia) Stanford of Hume, OH, and a sister, Susan M. Stanford of Royal Oak, MI, a niece and 2 nephews and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Phil DeLorme. Following the service there will be military honors provided by the VFW #1275 and the U.S. Air Force. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church or Teens for Christ. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. In accordance with the restrictions associated with the Covid-19 virus, the family asks that while attending the services and visitation for David, please practice social distancing and wear masks.