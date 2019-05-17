LIMA — David Taviano, age 80 of Lima, passed at 5:35 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Lima Convalescent Home. He was born December 19, 1938 in Lima, Ohio and raised by his grandparents, Joseph and Azura Taviano. On July 13, 1959 he married LaDonna Rose Moore, who survives in Lima. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this July.

Mr. Taviano was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Lima. He spent 25 years working at Pangles Grocery. Following the close of Pangles, he went to work at the U.S. Army Tank Plant in Lima, and retired at GKN Factory in Van Wert. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association, the Lima Sabres Gun Club, and had taught hunter safety for 40 years with over 7000 students. He enjoyed hunting, shooting sports and loved his trap shooting buddies which were his second family.

David was a wonderful man with a big heart. He will be remembered for his good work ethic, his love of family, and instilling good values in his children with the love, devotion, and support of his wife.

Survivors include 2 sons - David Anthony (Yvonne) of Wapak; Daniel Joseph Taviano of Sidney; 3 daughters - Pamela Rose (David) Roeder of Lima; Cheryl Annette (Mike) Taviano of Florida; Christina Marie Taviano (Christopher) Montoya of New Mexico; 9 grandchildren - Sara Taviano; Sydney (Nate) Kelly; Ali Taviano; Christopher (Andrea) Roeder; Kyle (Courtney) Roeder; Jason (Katie) Roeder; Michelle (Corey) Kaufman; Kory Kaufman; Kristen (Jeremy) Kaufman; 15 great grandchildren; 3 sisters - Betty of Tennessee; Barb of Lima and Patty of Florida; and many special cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother - Ronald 'Butch' Taviano.

A memorial service will begin 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Father David Ross will officiate. Military rites will be observed following the service.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25th at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may to St. Rose Catholic Church or the Lima SABRES Shooting Association.

