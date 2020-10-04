David Thompson

NORTH BALTIMORE — Mr. David Eugene Thompson, 73, died peacefully in his home in North Baltimore, Ohio on October 2, 2020. He was a strong believer in God who he served faithfully in love. He was born April 2, 1947 in Lima, Ohio, son of the late Robert and Mary (Wright) Thompson, and stepson of the late Jean (Kuck) Thompson.

David graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1965 and joined the United States Marine Corp where he served for 4 years including a tour of duty in Vietnam. After Vietnam, he proudly spent his life working in the Insulators Heat and Frost Local #41 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching and cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

David is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Bonita (Jeffery) Thompson; his children, Jeff (Jennifer), Heather (Rome, Georgia), David, Jimmy (Deborah) of Seal Beach, California, Aaron (Emily), and Camerin. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Shafer, and Bobbie Slechter; and a host of nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his twin siblings, Jim and June Thompson; as well as a sister, Wanda (Thompson) Brown; and one grandson.

Per David's wishes, he will be cremated and no formal services are planned. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, P. O. Box 96105, Washington, DC 20090. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.

John 3:3 "I tell you the truth, no one can see the kingdom of God unless he is born again."