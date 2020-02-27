SPENCERVILLE — David Charles Violet, 58, of Auburn, Indiana and formerly of Spencerville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 as a result of a heart attack.

He was born July 15, 1961 to Charles O. and Marie R. Lesher Violet. He leaves behind a daughter Alyssa (Austin) Mapes of Garrett, IN. and a son Ryan Violet of Auburn, IN. Also left with cherished memories are two grandchildren, Evan and Aliva Mapes who were the light of his life.

Also surviving are his sister Diane (Bruce) Binkley of Spencerville, nephews, Bob (Mallory) Binkley of Granger, In., Mike (Kara) Binkley of Beavercreek, OH. and Daniel (Brooke) Binkley of Canal Winchester, OH., along with great nephew Caden Binkley and great niece Ella Sue Binkley and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Avah Mapes.

Dave was a 1979 graduate of Spencerville High School where he played baseball. He was very much a sports enthusiast and loved talking sports with whoever he could. He was an avid Ohio State football and basketball, Cincinnati Reds baseball and Cleveland Browns football fan. He often said March was one of the best times of the year because of March Madness with Reds opening day soon after.

Dave had a good heart and loved his family very much. He and his son Ryan enjoyed many hours of watching movies and Jeopardy together. Dave thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandson's Soccer games. His kids and grandkids meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be at 4:30 PM Monday with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, 728 East Fourth Street (St. Rt. 117) in Spencerville, Ohio, where the family will receive friends from 2:30 until 4:30 PM Monday. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eckart Public Library of Auburn, IN. in care of the funeral home.

