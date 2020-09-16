1/1
David Welty
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PANDORA — David Franklin Welty, 54, passed away suddenly at his residence on September 15, 2020. David was born on June 24, 1966, at Bluffton Hospital to Franklin and Bonnie (Radabaugh) Welty.

David was a 1984 graduate of Pandora-Gilboa High School. He was employed as a rural mail carrier for the Pandora Post Office and also worked for Riley Township. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Leipsic. David enjoyed farming, reading and talking with family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Bonnie Welty of Pandora; a sister, Amy Welty of Westerville, Ohio; a brother, Stephen Welty of Pandora; three aunts, Zona Welty, Jeane Welty, Linda Basinger; an uncle, Don Bowers and many cousins.

David was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Welty; paternal grandparents, Lee and Faery (Balmer) Welty; maternal grandparents, Carl and Eleanor (Bell) Radabaugh.

Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Pandora.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church, Leipsic or the Putnam County Library - Pandora Branch.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved