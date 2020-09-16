PANDORA — David Franklin Welty, 54, passed away suddenly at his residence on September 15, 2020. David was born on June 24, 1966, at Bluffton Hospital to Franklin and Bonnie (Radabaugh) Welty.

David was a 1984 graduate of Pandora-Gilboa High School. He was employed as a rural mail carrier for the Pandora Post Office and also worked for Riley Township. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Leipsic. David enjoyed farming, reading and talking with family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Bonnie Welty of Pandora; a sister, Amy Welty of Westerville, Ohio; a brother, Stephen Welty of Pandora; three aunts, Zona Welty, Jeane Welty, Linda Basinger; an uncle, Don Bowers and many cousins.

David was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Welty; paternal grandparents, Lee and Faery (Balmer) Welty; maternal grandparents, Carl and Eleanor (Bell) Radabaugh.

Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Pandora.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church, Leipsic or the Putnam County Library - Pandora Branch.

