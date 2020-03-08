LIMA — David "Bull" M. Zanick, age 53, passed away peacefully with family by his bedside on March 7, 2020, at 1:40 am, at Lima Memorial Health System. David was born March 5, 1967, in Cleveland, OH. He grew up in Homer City, PA and went to Homer City High School. He was a dedicated long haul truck driver. David had a passion for trucks, fishing and hunting. He worked for R.A. Crites Trucking. David enjoyed taking his children hunting and fishing.

David is survived by his children: Travis (Amy) Zanick of Ernest, PA, Malori Zanick and Troy Zanick both of Columbus Grove, OH, his former spouse, Diane Hilty of Columbus Grove, 2 grandchildren, Alexa and Kylie Zanick, his sister, Tracey (Michael) Andres of Sebring, FL, an aunt, Nancy (Chester) Gulakowski, an uncle, Robert Bondra and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Allyson Zanick and his beloved parents, Carol Bondra Zanick and Michael Zanick, who went to their glory years ago.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the Woodlawn Baptist Church @ 836 S. Judkins Ave., Lima, OH 45805. Officiating the service will be Rev. David Stanford. Burial of cremated remains will be done privately at a later date.

Friends may call an one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the family which will benefit his children. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.