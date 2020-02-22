LIMA — David J Freistuhler (David Strange), died peacefully on Monday, February 10th, 2020. He was 63 years old.

David was born in Lima OH, December 16, 1956, the son of Mary (Trobridge) and Gerald Freistuhler, who preceded him in death. While growing up in the Ohio farmlands; he developed a love for music and started playing the drums at age 8. He would go on to play with many rock n' roll bands over the years. He was also very passionate about flying and was a pilot for many years and enjoyed flying small planes.

He is survived by his wife Kathy. They met in 1996 at a live music concert and were married in 1997. They moved to Antioch, TN in 2000 where David would go on to have a distinguished career working as an Engineer for the city of Nashville Metro Water Services. He also enjoyed boating, cats, and Ohio State football.

David has one sister, Teresa (Roger) Johns; and two brothers Nick (Janice) and Mike (who preceded David in passing), along with his stepdaughter from a previous marriage, Lindy Mullenhour Hogan. As well, he leaves behind stepsons Jacob Lindvall and Jesse Lindvall; stepdaughters Kelly Lindvall and Mary Stewart, also 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

There will be two services held to honor his memory.

Nashville, TN

- February 22nd

- 2 – 5pm

- Buchanan Log House

- 2910 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Wapakoneta, OH

- February 29th

- 2 – 5pm

- Eley Funeral Home

- 1102 Lincoln Ave., St. Rt. 501

- Wapakoneta, OH 35895

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wapakoneta Band Boosters

- Wapakoneta Band Boosters

- PO Box 1711

- Wapakoneta, OH 45895