KALIDA — Davis J. Sager, 76, of Kalida died at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 26, 1942 in Leipsic to Norbert and Agnes (Stoepfel) Sager. His father is deceased, his mother survives in Ottawa. On April 8, 1961 he married Colleen Rucklos and she survives in Kalida.

Also surviving are four children, Lisa (Dennis) Mitchell of Glandorf, Connie (Mark)Radabaugh of Columbus Grove, Susan (Mike) Barnhart of Glandorf, and Jeff (Teresa) Sager of New Bremen; three brothers, Dean (Barb) Sager of Ottawa, Kenny (Marge) Sager of Glandorf, Sam (Sue) Sager of Glandorf; and three sisters, Nancy (Earl) Siebeneck of Leipsic, Barb (Jim) Kreinbrink of Ottawa, and Joan (Ed) Thomas of Tallahassee, FL . Davis loved his grandkids and great-grandkids and he gave them their own nickname and always used that name instead of their given names, Jennifer "Weasel" Donaldson, Courtney "Scooter" Wenzinger, Amanda "Bandy" Unterbrink, Teryn "Cricket" Spencer, Sydney "Squeaker" Wolke, Tyler "Tater" Sager, Meghan "Happy" Sager, Gavin "Tiger" Donaldson, Keaton "Catfish" Donaldson, Carys "Bunny" Donaldson, Warner "W.D." Unterbrink, Aydin "Bud" Spencer, Kellan "Shorty" Spencer, Harlow "Mini" Spencer, Davis "Junior" Wolke, and Brynn "Bubbles" Wenzinger.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tricia Sager and a sister, Diane Unterbrink..

Davis was a self-employed brick mason, owner of Davis Sager Masonry. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida, Kalida Knights of Columbus, and Ottawa Eagles. He loved spoiling his grandchildren and enjoyed animals, especially goats, mini horses and dogs.

A memorial mass will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

