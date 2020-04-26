LIMA — Dawn R. Horner, 53, of Lima, went to be with her Father in heaven on April 22, 2020 at 4:13 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born on June 4, 1966 in Sioux, Iowa to the late William Ivan Horner and Vinda Rose {Lange} Smith.

She is survived by her spouse Russell Smith, sons Christopher Lujan and William Lujan, brothers Leland Horner and Brent Rinehart, aunt Margaret "Meg" Lange, mother and father-in-law Virginia and James Needham, and brother-in-laws Keith Smith, Brian Smith, and Morris Magnuson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law Jose Lujan and uncle Fred James Lange.

Dawn was a loving and caring person who was always willing to help people. She enjoyed cooking and bead work and loved her dogs. Dawn was such a good person who impacted so many lives in a positive way. She will be missed extremely and will always be remembered and never forgotten.

Due to COVID circumstances, a memorial service for Dawn will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.