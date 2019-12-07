LIMA — Dealie Marie Hicks, age 91, passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Mrs. Hicks was born on July 11, 1928, in Garrett, KY, to the late Daniel and Fannie (Patton) Patrick. On July 23, 1961, she married Cecil Hicks, who preceded her in death on June 6, 2006.

Dealie was a homemaker and had also worked for Artex in the art textile plant. She enjoyed BINGO, bowling and was a Cincinnati Reds fan. Her greatest enjoyment was her grandchildren. She was the best cook; always making food for everyone and was well known for her oatmeal, biscuits and gravy, and potato salad. She had an absolute love for the Lord.

She is survived by seven children: Brenda Laferty of Lima, Lema (Doug) Daugherty of Tulsa, OK, Diana (George) Hripp of Columbus, OH, Nancy Bishop of Lima, Trish (Rob) Rettig of Lima, Prima (Dan) Maitlen of Lima, and Paula (Martin) Reams of Waynesfield; stepchildren: Carol (Craig) Montgomery of Lima and Greg (Noreen) Hicks of Burnside, KY, step-daughter-in-law Phyllis Hicks of Lima; twenty-three grandchildren; sixty great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Cynthia Gillette.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, step-son Larry Hicks, and siblings: Gracie Patrick, Woodrow Patrick, Jack Patrick, Elcaney Patrick, Nancy "Effie" Barozinski and Chester Patrick.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow service at the Allentown Cemetery, Lima.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .