Dean DeVoe

LIMA — Dean Alan DeVoe: Born 10-5-1930, Died 10-13-2020:

Dean was born and raised in Lima, Ohio – He graduated High School from Culver Military Academy, where he was a member of the nationally-acclaimed "Black Horse Troop Precision Drill Team". Dean attended Bowling Green State University and The Ohio State University, where he graduated with a BS in Business Administration in June of 1953. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and became a Wing Commander of The Ohio State University Air Force ROTC Unit.

Dean married Ruth Houtzer in July of 1953, and they enjoyed 66 years of marital bliss. Dean loved and cherished his soulmate "Dolly" as he affectionately called her, and was totally devastated and lost when she died earlier this year – So we are rejoicing their reunion in heaven that he readily anticipated.

Dean entered the United States Air Force in 1953 and served as a Supply Officer.

After discharge from the Air Force, Dean held management positions across several industries until his retirement.

Dean loved his country, The Ohio State University, playing tennis – as he was an accomplished player in the Northwest Columbus Tennis League, a good meal of meat and potatoes, and a good laugh.

He is survived by his brother James DeVoe and sister-in-law Marian DeVoe, 8 nieces and nephews, 13 grand-nieces and nephews, and one great-grand niece.

Their families want to express their heartfelt thanks to next-door neighbors Linda Cosgray and Tom Billman for their many years of loving and selfless care of Ruth and Dean, as they were truly blessed to have Linda and Tom in their lives.

Graveside services for the family and friends will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 21st at the Union Cemetery chapel by Pastor Tom Billman from Hoge Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements by Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.

Condolences can be sent to www.schoedinger.com