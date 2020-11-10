ELIDA — Dean F. Adam, 84, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Lima Manor. He was born February 3, 1936, in Lima, OH to Charles and Marie (Adams) Adam. They preceded him in death.

Dean is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Andy) Sherrick of Elida and Julie (Wayne) Cox of IN; two brothers, Terry (Marvel) Adam and Doug (Bev) Adam, both of Van Wert; a sister, Joy (Rex) Roth of Forest, OH; five grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sue LaRoche; and a niece, Elaine.

Dean worked for over 30 years as a truck driver at Scot Lad Foods which later became Roundy's. He served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Lima Eagles Aerie #370 and Delphos Eagles Aerie #471, American Legion, Orioles, Moose, and VFW. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, watching Westerns, shooting pool, shuffleboard, and bowling. He was also an avid Euchre player.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Harter & Schier Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery with military grave rites by the Delphos Veterans Council. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Harter & Schier Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.

