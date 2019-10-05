WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE, OH. — Dean Martin 74, of Washington C.H. passed away on Wednesday, October 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Lima, Ohio on July 18, 1945, to the late Leo and Zita Allen Martin. Dean leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Kathy Hardesty Martin.

Dean grew up in Delphos, Ohio and graduated from Delphos St. John's High School in 1963. Dean joined the United States Air Force in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1967. In 1977 Dean graduated from Ohio Northern University with a Bachelor of Science in Production and Inventory Control and moved to Washington Court House in 1983.

Dean had worked for numerous companies, Excello, Peabody, Samuel Moore/Eaton, Rockwell International Space Shuttle Program from 1983-1988, Airborne Express where he was an Aircraft Storekeeper, Modifications Coordinator and a Material Specialist, he later retired in 2009.

In addition to his parents, Dean is preceded in death by two brothers James A. Martin and Philip Martin.

In addition to his wife he is survived, daughters Michele Martin of Washington C.H., Teresa (Scottland) Downs of New Martinsburg, son Bradley Martin of New Martinsburg, sister Mary Short, Lisa (Lyle) Leis, Laura Sawmiller and Ellen (Stephen) Friend, sister-in-law Linda Martin.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Washington Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating. Friends and family may call at the Morrow Funeral Home, Washington C.H. at 11-12:45.

The family request that casual attire is worn for the visitation and service.

Memorial contributions can be made out to the Fayette County Humane Society.