Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dean's life story with friends and family

Share Dean's life story with friends and family

MENDON — Dean L. Temple, 88, died Thur., Nov. 5, 2020 at Colonial Nursing Center in Rockford. Services will begin at noon, Friday at Mendon United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. - noon, Friday at the Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store