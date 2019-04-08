SEBASTOPOL, Calif. — Deanne Fields Thompson of Sebastopol, CA passed away peacefully in her apartment at Luther Burbank Gardens on February 23, 2019. Deanne was born in Lima, Ohio on December 7, 1934 to Edward Fields and Gladys Clevenger. She left Lima for college, earning a Journalism degree from the University of Missouri in 1956. Two years later she married the writer Earl Thompson, and started building a family and a career in New York City. Soon after, their travels took them as far as England, Switzerland and France before returning to the United States in 1975.

Divorced and determined to make a new life, she moved to Hailey, Idaho in 1977 and spent the next two decades contributing her journalism skills to the local newspapers, library and art institutes in the Wood River Valley before moving back to Lima to care for her ailing mother. Deanne was instrumental in founding the Regional History Department at the Community Library in Ketchum in 1982, and was responsible for bringing many historic documents into the early archives, including the papers of the pioneering Ensign family. Her original walking tour brochure of Old Hailey is still in use.

After her mother's passing, she followed her heart back out West, settling in the Northern California idyll of Sebastopol. The combination of new hips, plentiful organic food, liberal politics and proximity to friends, grandkids & great grandkids encouraged a healthy and happy lifestyle that contributed to some of the best years of her life. Her love of local history, books and journalism assignments continued throughout her entire life. She was preceded in death by her sister Rita Jean Fields Wilson and her brother William F. Fields. She is survived by her brother Edward "Toby" F. Fields, her children John, Jamie and Jed (and his wife Kelly) Thompson, grandchildren Cooper (and his wife Solange) Thompson, Leilani & Luke Thompson as well as great grandchildren Harlo, Wyatt and Jasper Thompson.

Energy can never be created or destroyed, only transferred. May Deanne rest in peace.