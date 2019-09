OHIO CITY — Debby S. Strickler, 63, died at 11:50 a.m. Sept. 23, 2019, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Cowan and Son Funeral Home. Pastor Marc Phillips will officiate.

Friends may call from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.