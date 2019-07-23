ELIDA — Deborah L. "Debbie" (Stipp) Adams, age 62, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 6:03 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Debbie was born December 17, 1956 in Lima, OH, to Donald Lee Stipp and Janette Ann (Hatch) Stipp who both preceded her in death

Debbie had a strong faith and an optimistic attitude being a inspiration to everyone around her. Debbie's family was her whole world. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Debbie never knew a stranger and had a very good heart. She enjoyed cooking new dishes for the family, cross stitch and she dearly loved babies and little children. Debbie was much loved by her family and friends.

Debbie married Michael R. "Mike" Adams on July 10, 1985. His occupation took them to Marysville, Ohio from 1991 to1998 and then back to Elida. Mike and Debbie had six children, Michael R. Adams II, Kaleb Adams, Jacob Adams, Jordan Adams, and Hannah (Nick Magoteaux) Adams; four grandchildren, Ben Adams, Lyndsey Gaines, Susan Love and Brayden Adams. Her eldest daughter, Amanda Adams preceded her in death.

She is also survived by a brother, John Stipp; in-laws, Ron and Sue Adams, and sister-in-law, Melinda (Mike) Sebenoler.

Debbie was often recognized by customers who shopped at Clyde Evans Market on Cable Road where she worked at the customer service counter from 1977 to 1991. She has been a homemaker ever since.

Debbie was an active member of Grace Fellowship Church since 2016 and Calvary Church 15 years prior.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a;m.. Friday, July 26, 2019 at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Nathan Branim. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship Church, 1606 West Elm Street, Lima, Ohio 45805.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.