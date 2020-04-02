FORT JENNINGS — Deborah Loraine Ambroza, 70, of Ft. Jennings, passed away Monday, Mar. 30, 2020, at 9:28 a.m., Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center, due to heart complications. She was born Aug. 12, 1949, in Lima and was the daughter of Gloria (Glancy) & Harold Cartwright. On Feb. 27, 1971, she married Barry Russell Ambroza who survives.

Also surviving are her sons: Tony (Cheryl) Ambroza of Ann Arbor, MI and Abe (Sara) Ambroza of Lima; her brothers: Greg Hughes of Topeka, KS and Damon (Pam) Hughes of Kenton; a stepsister: Kathi Cruz of Massillon; and the joy of her life, her grandchildren: Jackson Reed Ambroza, Siena Loraine Ambroza, and Allison Ruby Ambroza.

Debby was a graduate of Bath High School class of 1967. She also graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in education. She retired from teaching at Columbus Grove Schools after many years. She was deeply involved with Project MORE and the Ohio Coalition for the Education of Children with Disabilities after retirement from teaching.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Mercy Health Foundation – Greater Lima with funds being directed to Project SEARCH, a collaboration between community partners that offers a unique school-to-work program for students with disabilities.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel.

