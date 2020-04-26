SPENCERVILLE — Deborah K. Carnes, age 68 of Spencerville, passed at 9:35 a.m., Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born June 7, 1951 to the late Lowell B. and Wanda Woneta McCaslin Herbst. On May 7, 1977 she married Clay Carnes, who survives.

Deb graduated from Wapakoneta High School and went on to get her LPN. She had worked at St. Rita's Medical Center and Lima Memorial Health Care along with several area nursing homes. She worked with her husband, Clay at his business, Elida Auto Service. Her last employment was working at Walmart. She was a member of the Kossuth Zion United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading books and loved spending time with her family.

Also surviving are 2 daughters - Nichole S. Carnes of Ashville, NC; Lisa K. Carnes of Lima; 4 brothers - Gary (Jan, deceased) Herbst of Lima; Michael (Ann, deceased) Herbst of Cridersville; Jim (Nancy) Herbst of TN; Robert (Trisha) Herbst of Lima; 2 sister-in-laws - Sharon McCaslin of Lima; and Lisa Herbst of Leesville, SC; and many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter - Sarah Carnes; 2 brothers - Terry L. McCaslin and Douglas Herbst.

Private graveside services will be held in Spencerville Cemetery. Pastor Tim Lewis will officiate.

