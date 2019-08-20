Deborah Pernell (1961 - 2019)
Obituary
LIMA — Ms. Deborah Pernell, age 58, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at approximately 11:03 p.m. in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on August 11, 1961, in Lima, Ohio to Fred Peoples and Mary Russell; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Pernell worked as a Care Provider at Easter Seal ARC. She loved to play Bingo, cards and enjoy her family. She loved her children and grandchildren tremendously.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; Taji J. Pernell and Tavaris L. Nichols both of Lima. 2 daughters; Candace C. Pernell and Cameron C. Pernell both of Lima. 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. 6 brothers; Billy Russell (Louida), Willie Pernell, Walter Peoples and Quincey Peoples all of Lima. Fred Pernell of Ft. Wayne, IN and Fred Peoples of Columbus, OH. 7 sisters; Patricia Davis and Yvonna Hearns both of Ft. Wayne, IN. Marilyn Bailey (John), Deborah Russell, Sheila Chitman and Diane Robinson all of Lima. Wava Peoples of Akron, OH. A Close companion: Sammie D. Carpenter of Lima. A Goddaughter; Lashonda Ackles of Ft. Wayne, IN. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Home going services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at New Life Christian Ministries with Elder John Holly officiating and Minister Shyquavious Gibson eulogizing.

Visitation/Wake will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.

Interment - Woodlawn Cemetery -

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the PERNELL Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
