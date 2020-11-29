ST. MARYS — Deborah K. Rempe, 60, of Saint Marys, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her residence.

Debi was born May 22, 1960 at St. Marys Hospital to James and Mary Ann (Wessel) Rempe.

Debi is lovingly survived by her mom, Mary Ann (St. Marys); sister, Cindy (JR) Graham of Toledo; brother, Jeff (Shannon) of Lima; and niece Skyler Graham of Columbus. She is also survived by her long time friend, KCee Caven Coil. She was formerly married to Joe Rigali and he survives in Lima. Preceding Debi was her Dad, James.

Debi was baptized at St. Paul's Church, St. Marys; and confirmed at First United Church of Christ, Lima where she was a former member.

Debi was a graduate of the class of '78 from Lima Senior High School. She worked at Teleflex in Van Went, then at Huffy of Celina until the plant closed. Not long after that she enrolled at Honduras Real Estate School and finished her real estate training. After a short time she realized that was not the profession she desired. Soon after she was hired at Ford, where she continued to work until she retired with disability.

One of Debi's first jobs was a service station manager and that must have brought her attention to vehicles and what made them run. Debi always had an interest in her vehicles. When she got one she wanted to keep it forever. Whenever something needed repaired, she was right next to the mechanic to find out what was wrong.

Debi was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan and was unapologetic in her devotion to her Browns. She was enjoying this year's season tremendously. Debi also enjoyed spending time with her beloved pet and companion, Stella. Her love for all of her dogs was one of Debi's many gifts.

Debi's favorite holiday was Christmas. She will be remembered for choosing special Christmas gifts for each member of her family. This is especially true for her niece, Skyler. She loved finding the perfect gift for her 'girly girl'. Debi had said that the day Skyler was born was one of the happiest days of her life. She was proud to see Skyler grow into a determined young lady and accomplish her goal of entering the teaching profession.

Debi's saddest day was when her Dad started his new journey and now they can have those conversations that there was not always time for. She missed him tremendously and we take comfort knowing that they are together.

A special thanks to her neighbors, Misty and Rob, for being the best.

Also, for all the years of friendship with Joyce and Dennis; the help and love they gave each other was always a blessing.

The family would like to thank Dr. Terry Roode for all the years of patient care, showing compassion and giving comfort to Debi.

We love you Debi. You will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace.

There was a private graveside service at Elm Grove Cemetery for immediate family.

