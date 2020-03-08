Deborah Sawmiller (1951 - 2020)
  • "So very sorry for your loss."
    - Teresa Burr
Obituary
LIMA — Deborah L Sawmiller, 69, departed this life at 3:10 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her residence in Lima, Ohio.

Deborah was born on February 20, 1951, in Bellevue, Ohio, to the late Joseph R. Artino and Oletha (Henry) Artino. On September 17, 1968, she married Dane Sawmiller who survives in Lima. They had 51 years together.

Most of all Debbie found fulfillment in being a wife, being the mother of her son Aaron (Tina) Sawmiller, of Lima, OH and daughter Aimee (Jarrod) Satterfield, of Waynesfield, OH; and grandmother of Heather, Amanda, Rayna, Daniel (Claire), Hunter, Aiden, Nolan, Ellie, Abbie, Norah, Adalyn, Palmer and Ariah. She is also survived by her step sister, Shirley (Earl) King, of Palmeto, FL. Debbie's dearest love were her family and friends.

She was a member of Lima Baptist Temple. She enjoyed Photography, Flower Gardening and Hummingbirds.

While we your family will sadly miss you, we will see you by and by.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 and one hour prior to service Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH. Pastor Gary Hohman will officiate.

Interment will be in Shawnee Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Baptist Temple

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lima News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
