LIMA — Debra M. Bunner, 63, of Lima, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Ottawa. She was born October 4, 1955 to the late Paul H. and Violet C. (Breer) Baier. Surviving are her two daughters, Wendy (Bryan) Kennedy of Columbus and Crystal Schall of Bethleham, PA; and two grandchildren, Aamire Gaskins and Amaia Schall, both of Bethleham.

