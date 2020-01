ROCKFORD — Debra J. Clutter, 62, died Jan. 19, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford. The Rev. Rob Seewald will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.