Obituary
Print

Debra Johnson

  |   Visit Guest Book

LEESBURG, Fla. — Debra E. Johnson, 64 of Leesburg FL, formerly of Lima, OH. passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 at 3:25am surrounded by family.

She is survived by her Partner Henry Polhamus, Parents Leon and Jane Johnson, Siblings Leon (Diane) Johnson,Cammy (Charlie) Johnson, Kim McDonald and Mark Johnson, Children Todd (Gretchen) Custer, Monica Custer, Dannielle (Bobby) Grothjan, 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed crafting many things, working outside in her flower garden and being in Florida. She is loved by many and will be remembered for her beautiful smile and infectious laugh.

There will be a Celebration of Life on April, 18th 2019 at 3pm at Corley Island Mobile Home Manor Clubhouse, 138 Kings Blvd. Leesburg FL. 34748.


Funeral Home
Cremation Choices - Clermont
921 South US Highway 27
Minneola, FL 34715
(352) 394-8228
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Lima News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.