LEESBURG, Fla. — Debra E. Johnson, 64 of Leesburg FL, formerly of Lima, OH. passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 at 3:25am surrounded by family.

She is survived by her Partner Henry Polhamus, Parents Leon and Jane Johnson, Siblings Leon (Diane) Johnson,Cammy (Charlie) Johnson, Kim McDonald and Mark Johnson, Children Todd (Gretchen) Custer, Monica Custer, Dannielle (Bobby) Grothjan, 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed crafting many things, working outside in her flower garden and being in Florida. She is loved by many and will be remembered for her beautiful smile and infectious laugh.

There will be a Celebration of Life on April, 18th 2019 at 3pm at Corley Island Mobile Home Manor Clubhouse, 138 Kings Blvd. Leesburg FL. 34748.