LIMA — Debra A. Lehman, 69, passed away 11:03 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Rita's surrounded by her family.

She was born September 19, 1951 in Lima to Harry and Susan (Hullinger) Hunt. Her mother survives in Cridersville. She married Gerald L. Lehman June 10, 1972 and he survives in Lima.

Deb had retired from Perry Local Schools and attended Cridersville Church of the Nazarene. She was a former member of Perry United Methodist Church. She was a 50 year member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and loved to go to their conventions. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with family and traveling. She was all about the grandkids and supporting them in their sports and school activities.

Additional survivors include sons: Gerald R. (Ronda) Lehman of Harrod and Corey (Shari) Lehman of Cridersville, grandchildren: Ryanne, Keaton, Evelyn, Emma and Aaron and a brother Jeff (Julie) Hunt of Ada.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Dec. 6 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The first hour is reserved for those immune compromised from 2 to 3 p.m. and then open from 3 to 6 p.m.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Rev. Jon Spyker officiating and entombment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be given to Cridersville Church of the Nazarene and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.