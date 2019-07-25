LIMA — Debra L. Lyle, 66, passed away July 20, 2019, at 4:00 pm, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Debra was born July 16, 1953 in Lima, OH, to Howard L. and Betty (Green) Early who both preceded her in death. On October 5, 1979 she married William G. "Bill" Lyle.

Debra was passionate about gardening, cooking, and time spent with family. She created lasting memories with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with trips to the beach or the zoo.

Card Club with best friends evolved into Scrapbook Club, sharing creativity and bragging on family photos.

Proud works include working as an EMT, and successfully achieving Master Gardener certification.

Her legacy lives on with lessons of patience, endurance, faith and unconditional love.

She was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Debra is survived by her husband, William G. "Bill" Lyle of Lima, OH, children, Jon (Laura) Conrad of Lima, OH, James (Shelly) Conrad of Lima, OH, Justin (Courtney) Conrad of Lima, OH, Daniel "Dan" (Phyllis) Lyle of Lima, OH, Richard "Rick" (Jackie Okeif) Lyle of Lima, OH, Debra (Lon) Stachowiak of Allentown, OH, Barbara (Jason Lee) Crist of Spencerville, OH, siblings, Tim (Karen) Sutton of Pensacola, FL, Connie McCluer of Columbus Grove, OH, Cindy (Craig) Fruchey of Cairo, OH, thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Judy Poe and brother-in-law, Lynn McCluer.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 3345 NW, Lima, Ohio 45801, St. Rita's – Mercy Health Hospice, 959 W North St, Lima, Ohio 45805, New Creation Evangelical Lutheran, 109 W Main St, Elida, OH 45807, or Allen County "The Children's Garden", 620 W Market St, Lima, OH 45801.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at St. Rita's – Mercy Health Hospice for their excellent care given to Debra and those that helped her during her final weeks.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.