WAPAKONETA — Debra Ann Rostorfer, 66, of Wapakoneta, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at The OSU Wexner Medical Center with her loving family at her side. She was born March 8, 1952, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene "Jim" and Irene (Wallace) Burden, who preceded her in death. On March 18, 1972, she married Franklin E. Rostorfer, who survives.

Debra is also survived by three sons, Jason (Ashley) Rostorfer, Jeremy (Dawn) Rostorfer, both of Wapakoneta, and Gabriel (Natalie Theus) Rostorfer of Columbus, OH; two grandchildren, Cael and Caitlyn Rostorfer of Wapakoneta; three sisters, Joyce (Jerry) Sims, Linda "Susie" (Frank) Stolzenburg, and Gloria Rowe, all of Wapakoneta; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her loyal canine companion, Bandit.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James "Butch" Burden.

Debra was a 1970 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. She retired from Wapakoneta City Schools where she worked in the cafeteria and was a bus driver.

Debra loved spending time with family, vacationing with friends, and taking care of her hummingbirds and flowers. She was an avid fan of Wapakoneta football and wrestling and especially loved supporting her sons and grandchildren at their sporting events.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Harvest Baptist Church, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Gary Bragg officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Harvest Baptist Church where she attended. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.