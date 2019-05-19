BEAVERDAM — Debra Dawn Stoneburner, 50 of Beaverdam, passed away May 17, 2019, at Mercy Health, St. Rita's Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family and friends after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer.

Deb was born August 4, 1968 in Lima, to Carroll and Judy (Topping) Lewis, who preceded her in death. On July 2, 2015 she married Randy Stoneburner, who survives her in Beaverdam.

Deb is a 1986 graduate of Allen East High School. She was an avid Jeff Gordon and Jason Aldean fan. Deb loved to travel with her husband, in addition to playing computer games and loved her coffee. She was a hard, dedicated worker who loved her family. Deb was selfless and always put others before herself.

In addition to her husband, Deb is survived by her daughter, Cassandra (Kent) Betts; son, Joshua Bellomy; granddaughter, Nirvana Sallee and her sisters, Sandy (Ray) Eickholt and Jenny (Jon) Gary. Other survivors include her aunt, Lynne Baer and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Deb's life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 7:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Rev. Chris Ewing to officiate.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 3:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Health – St. Rita's Cancer Center.

