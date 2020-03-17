PANDORA — Delbert Dwaine Hall, 86, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his residence. A native of Beaverdam, Mr. Hall was born on July 14, 1933, to the late Ernest and Edna (Williams) Hall. On October 25, 1955, he married Jeanne (Amstutz) Hall who preceded in death in 2017.

A 1951 graduate of Beaverdam High School, Mr. Hall served in Germany from 1953 - 1955 as an MP in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for AT & T for 36 years and was a member of the Pandora EMS. After retiring from AT & T he drove a school bus for the Pandora-Gilboa School System.

Delbert was a member of the Pandora United Methodist Church, a Past Commander of the Columbus Grove VFW, and a member of the Good Sam Camping Club. He never knew a stranger and believed in making friends with every nearby camper during numerous family trips to Indian Lake State Park or Pokagon State Park in Indiana. In retirement, Delbert and Jeanne enjoyed more than 20 years of spending winters in Harlingen, Texas. They were active in their retirement community, along with several close friends and fellow "Winter Texans" from Pandora.

Delbert loved to bowl and golf with his friends, co-workers or anyone who needed to fill a foursome.

Survivors include seven children: Lesa (Ron) Kempf of Pandora, Keith (Jody Horetski) Hall of Ottawa, Dwain (Sandy Miller) Hall of Pandora, Kevin (Beth McDowell) of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Lori (Mark) Painter of Pandora, Jon (Cindy Rosselit) of Pandora, and Sharon (Mark) Rutledge of Gray Tennessee; sixteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Delbert was also preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Hall; and two sisters, Dorothy Poling and Carol Aderholt.

The family will hold a private burial service for Mr. Hall at the Rockport Cemetery. A gathering to celebrate Mr. Hall's life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to be serving the Hall family.