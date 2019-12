KENTON — Delmar J. Moore, 66, died at 11:04 p.m. Dec. 28, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger. Pastor Dave Coffey will officiate. Burial will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.