BOWLING GREEN — Delores J. Drennen, aged 81, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed into the presence of Her Lord on July 14, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Seneca County, OH on March 11, 1938 to the late Lewis and Mabel Marsteller.

She married her high school sweetheart, Burruss C. Drennen and they were happily married for 57 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, baby daughter Marlene, two sisters, Ellen Treadway, Annabelle (Warren) Bible, two brothers Harold and Eugene (Kay) Marsteller.

She is survived by her son Greg Drennen and daughter Sheryl Drennen, both from Grand Rapids, OH her brother, Oliver Marsteller, Sister-In-Law Phyllis Marsteller from Lima, OH and Brother-In-Law Lloyd Treadway from Defiance, OH.

Private funeral services will be held in the Mausoleum at the Memorial Park Cemetery on 3000 Harding Highway, Lima Ohio with Rev Dr Timothy White officiating.

She will be interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.