Delores Estes

LIMA — Delores "Dee" M. Estes, 76, of Lima, took the best trip of her life to her heavenly home, greeted by the arms of Jesus and her family, at approximately 2:20 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Dee was born August 3, 1944 in Shelby, OH, to Herman and Mabel (Dreier) Garrett, who preceded her in death. On October 3, 1965 she married Roger B. Estes, who survives her in Lima.

Dee was a 1962 graduate of Plymouth High School and a devoted member of Lima First Church of the Nazarene. She dedicated her life to being a caring, compassionate and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Dee enjoyed doing sudoku and word search puzzles, watching the Cleveland Indians, listening to country music and she enjoyed her westerns; she was a distant cousin to John Wayne. In addition to her husband, Dee is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Bryan) Galloway of Trotwood; son, Kevin Estes of Lima; grandchildren, Andrew Baker of Kettering, Autumn Elliott of Dayton, and Jack Richardson of Trotwood; step-grandchildren, Haley Galloway of Dayton and Maggie Galloway of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Aubree Baker of West Milton, Aurora Elliott of Dayton and Jaxon Elliott of Dayton.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn (Jack) Shoup; brother, Raymond Garrett and her sister, Janice Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, August 17, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Rev. Jonathon Spyker to officiate, assisted by Jim Massengill. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, OH.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.