COLDWATER, Mich. — Delores Irene Hensley, 78 of Coldwater, MI passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Promedica Regional Hospital Coldwater. In following her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held in Lima, Ohio at a later date. Delores was born September 17, 1941 eldest of six children born to Jesse and Irene (Fudge) Hoskinson in Huntington, WV. On May 29, 1957 she married the love of her life John Hensley, Jr. He preceded her in death on May 27, 1990. Delores was a dedicated wife, fun-loving mother, aunt, and grandmother. At an early age she became the surrogate mother to her siblings. Before she began working outside of her home it was not uncommon for Delores to care for her many nieces and nephews which were like her own children. She was always willing to help when she was called upon. She started working outside of her busy home first at St. Rita's Hospital and finally for Duff Truck Line in Lima, Ohio before she and her late husband decided to retire to Coldwater, MI- a place the family visited frequently together over the summers to enjoy the lake life. Later, after their relocation to Michigan she worked at Fremont Village Foods and lastly Acorn Windows. Delores enjoyed spending time crocheting, playing Skip Bo, Uno, and Scrabble with her grandchildren. Traveling and being in the sun was always high on her to do list. She loved to cook her Southern style food for her family and friends. Her fried chicken and fried green tomatoes were the meals most requested by her family. Delores will be remembered for being full of life and as an exceptional storyteller. She will be missed by many. Mrs. Hensley is survived by her children Patricia Glinski of Redford, MI, Jimmie Hensley of Coldwater, MI, Steven Hensley of Las Vegas, NV, David Hensley of Lima, OH, and John (Renea) Hensley of Waynesfield, OH; her son-in-law Mike Carroll of Coldwater, MI; her siblings Larry (Mary Kay) Hoskinson of Lewisburg, OH and Beulah (Ken) Kaverman of Pigeon Forge, TN. She was the proud grandmother to 16 grand, 29 great grand, and 3 great, great grandchildren; and proud aunt to her nieces and nephews. She had many friends in Lima, OH including her closest coworkers at St. Rita's - Linda Jacomet, Cindy Whited, Ruth Sexton and Jane Gray and her dear friend Eva Ferguson of Coldwater, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John; her daughter Jona Lynn Carroll, her granddaughter Jasmyne Hensley; and her great grandson Nash Schram also her sister Sandra Bartley, and brothers Michael and Donald Hoskinson. Quoting her grandson, Justin Carroll, "One more rain drop in the great storm of life, gone but for the flowers." Memorials may be donated to Promedica Home Health & Hospice. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.