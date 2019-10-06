LIMA — Delores M. Shafer, age 100, of Lima, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday Oct. 4, 2019 at 9:40 p.m. at her residence.

She was born June 6, 1919 in Glandorf, Ohio to Clarence A. and Elizabeth Moening who preceded her in death. On Jan. 14, 1939, Delores married Carl D. Shafer and he also preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 1998.

Delores was a partner in the Shafer's Meat Market in Lima, she was also an agent with Rohrer Reality Co. She was a member of Southside Christian Church and enjoyed bowling and playing bridge as often as possible, competing in many tournaments.

Delores is survived by a Son-in-law, Gerry Moser, a Daughter in law, Denise Shafer and two sisters, Marietta Sager and Betsy Newland. She is also survived by 9 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Daughter, Sally Moser, Son, David Shafer and 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Todd Cosart officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be me made in Delores' name to Southside Christian Church's Building Fund.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to care for the Shafer family. Online condolences may be left for them at www.hannemanfh.com