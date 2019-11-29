LIMA —Deloris Eileen Carpenter (March 23, 1942 – November 21, 2019) unexpectedly began her dance on streets of gold after a sudden heart attack.

There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate her life on Sunday, December 1, 4:00 pm, at Living Hope, 2701 Allentown Rd, Lima, OH.Visitation with the family will immediately follow the celebration. Burial will be on Monday, December 2, 10:00 am at Cairo East Side Cemetery at 6523 Stewart Rd, Lima, OH 45807

Known as "Mom" to her 2 children, "Grandma" to her 5 grand kids, "Eileen" to her family, and "Deloris" to her many friends at the American Business Women's Association, Red Hat Society, Bowling Leagues, American Legion Women's Auxiliary, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Women's Auxiliary, where she served as chaplain of both organizations. She was a member of the Palmetto Florida 1225 Women of the Moose where she was awarded their highest honor as a College of Regent and received her Red Stole.

Deloris was born in Spencerville, OH to Robert and Edna Meeker. After the sudden death of her mother when she was two years old, she was raised by her Uncle and Aunt, Garland and Margaret "Maggie" Meeker. She attended Ohio State University for two years while studying to be a teacher. She met her husband, Jim Carpenter, Jr., while working at the Telephone Answering Service of Lima, OH. They were soon married, raised their two children in Lima and attended Calvary Bible Church (Lima), Faith Baptist Church (Elida), and Sovereign Grace Baptist Church (Mansfield). In the fall of 1995, Jim and Deloris moved and retired to Ellenton, FL where they enjoyed 20+ years at the Colony Cove Community.

Deloris' life was characterized by the sheer JOY and KINDNESS she brought to all those she served with, her entrepreneurial tenacity working alongside her husband Jim for 30+ years in their family business, her inner spirit of STRENGTH, FORTITUDE, and COURAGE as a two-time Cancer Survivor (Colon and Uterine), and her deep seeded FAITH that sustained her throughout her life.

To know Deloris was to love her. Her life wasn't always easy, but with God's Help she always found a way THROUGH and was ALWAYS THERE for her kids and grandkids. She never complained, was selfless and sacrificed her needs for her family. Words fall short to describe the GENERATIONAL IMPACT she had as a Godly wife and the legacy of FAITH she handed off well to her 5 grandkids. She made a ROCKIN APPLE PIE and sent the coolest Grandma emojis ever! She loved watching Michigan and Georgia Football and Georgia Tech Baseball. If you knew her the latter part of her life, you quickly discovered she was TOUGHER and STRONGER than anyone you ever met, a Proverbs 31 Noble and Beautiful Woman, AND, she STAYED married to her only husband for 53 years – never looking for a way out but always a way THROUGH – a rare feat in today's crazy culture. WELL DONE, Mom!!!!

Deloris is survived by her son, Jim "Jimmy" (Lisa) Carpenter, III of Athens, GA; her daughter, Miriam Carpenter of Bradenton, FL; her 5 AMAZING grandchildren Shalin, MacLean, Matthias, Micah, and Mackenzie Carpenter, 18 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews whom she ADORED; her siblings Thomas (Janice) Meeker of Eufaula, Oklahoma and Lois Lee of Lima, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James M Carpenter, Jr.; her father Robert E. (Ruth) Meeker, Sr., her Uncle and Aunt, Garland and Margaret Meeker; and three siblings Louis (Thelma) Meeker, Wilfred (Dot) Meeker, and Robert (Deanna) Meeker, Jr.

Special Thanks to Life Care Center of Sarasota, and the many doctors, nurses, CNAs, therapists, and home care specialists who have cared for, brought joy, and been there for mom through the years and all of her family and friends who have walked this life and journey with her - BIG BLESSING!! She will be MISSED!!

Celebration service arrangements are being handled by Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home of Spencerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the "Pridgen Carpenter Leadership Foundation" (P.O. Box 37, Comer, GA 30629) currently impacting teens in 8 countries worldwide.