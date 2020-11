Or Copy this URL to Share

VAN WERT — Deloris (Kline)Scott Cotterman, 85, died at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County in Troy, Ohio. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.



