ST. MARYS — Deloris E. Decker, 77, died at 5:10 a.m. June 1, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Andrew Atkins will officiate. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.