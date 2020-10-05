Deloris McMillen

VAN WERT — Deloris Mae McMillen, 84, passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2020, surrounded by family.

Deloris was born on March 31, 1936, in Continental, Ohio to the late Everett & Viola (Cross) Ford. On September 15, 2001, she married Harvey McMillen. Together they shared many special memories and traveled all over the United States and abroad.

To those close to her, she was known as Dorie. She cherished most of all – her loving family and spending time with them. Her perseverance and grace were a great inspiration to all who knew her.

Deloris was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Senior Regent of Women of the Moose, obtaining degrees in Academy, College Star Recorder, Ohio President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Ohio National Guards, Charter Life Member, American Legion Auxiliary and Eastern Star.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Harvey McMillen, a son, Kenneth Taylor, daughters Valerie (Gerald) Baker and Jacqueline (Bryce) Beckman, all of Van Wert, stepdaughter, Debra (Rolland) Yackee of Van Wert and stepson, Gary McMillen of Houston, Texas, six grandchildren, Michelle Turnwald, Craig Baker, Timothy Ryan Taylor, Melissa Kis, Adam and Scott Beckman, seven great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren, sisters, Norma Slattman of Continental, Zelma Black of California and brothers Mike Ford of Continental & Robert Ford of Defiance.

Deloris was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Taylor, sisters Katherine Ford and Leannah Bohn, and brothers, Henry & Paul Ford.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Chris Farmer and Rev. Gerald Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Ohio City, Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorie's memory may be sent to the First United Methodist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.