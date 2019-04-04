FINDLAY — Deloris Jane Parish, 84, passed away February 13, 2019 at her Findlay OH residence surrounded by family as she embraced God's amazing grace.

She was an active member at Van Buren United Methodist Church (210 S. Main St) where a memorial service will be held Sat. April 13 at 11 am.

Born Dec. 2, in Bluffton OH, to John and Isabel (Faze) McKinney who preceded her in death. On September 13,1957 she married her loving husband Kenneth D Parish Sr who survives.

Jane graduated from Elida High School in 1952 and continued her education at Ohio Northern where later employed. She worked as a bookkeeper while remaining dedicated to her growing family. Jane moved to Bristol, CT in 1968 and worked for Fireman's Fund Ins. She was an ener-getic spirit of support in her children's lives as well as an enthusiastic spectator at their events. She later ventured out as a successful business owner. In Bristol, operating The Goodwin St Market with an extensive delivery service for the elderly. Also, Fairview Golf Course in Findlay, OH which she undertook with her husband. Her favorite hobbies were knitting, cards, bowling and golf.

Jane's greatest passion in life was the love for her family. She continued to prepare Sunday dinner for them each week until just shortly before her passing. Upon conclusion of her journey of loyalty to God and her family, she donated her body to the University of Toledo College of Medicine.

In addition to her husband, Jane is survived by children, Kenneth Parish Jr. and Steven Parish Sr. both of Bristol, CT, Sue Read, Jacqueline Parish and Tony Parish, of Findlay, OH. Grandchildren, Jessyca Parish, Steven Vince (Tera) Parish Jr., Ariana Read, Sara Jane Parish. Great-grandchildren, Ellias Anguiano, Ayden, A'ylah and Are'May Read. Siblings, Jack McKinney, Rod-ney (Marilyn) McKinney, Diana Jo Miller, Donna Jean Jones, Tim (Velma) McKinney, sister-in-law's, Esther McKinney, Joyce McKinney, Connie Crowell, Bonnie (Bill) Hollar, and many fond nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by daughter-in-law Taryn Parish. Siblings, Bill McKinney, Dorothy Janet Hes-seling, Bob McKinney, Tom McKinney, brothers-in-law Don Hesseling, Bruce Miller and Phil Jones, sisters-in-law Peggy Paine and Sally Wolfe and her devoted Mother-in-law Martha Parish.

Donations may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice and The .