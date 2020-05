Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Delphene M. Mulholland, 88, died May 1, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System. Services will begin 2 p.m. Tuesday at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville. Friends may call three hours prior to the service.



