LIMA — Delphene M. Mulholland, 88, of Perry Township, passed away at 8 PM Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Lima Memorial Health System following an extended illness. She had been a resident of the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville for 15 months. She was born October 22, 1931 in Lima, a daughter of the late John and Mary C. Workman Angel. Her step-father Edward Pryer is also deceased. She was formerly married to Kenneth W. Mulholland, who died September 20, 2005. Surviving are her five children; Randall (Cheryl) Mulholland of Lima, Anthony Mulholland of Rudolph, OH., Steven (Tara) Mulholland of Elgin, IL., Cynthia Mulholland of Lima and Terry Mulholland of Columbia, S.C.: six grandchildren, Benji and Jennifer Mulholland, Jacob (Josi) Wilson, Liza (Ryan) Young, Steven and Katie Mulholland, many great grandchildren and her sister Patricia Harter of Indiana and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her siblings; Johnny Angel, Mike Pryer, Wanda Lynn and Rosie Patterson. Delphene was graduate of Spencerville High Scool, a great cook and had been very active with Perry High School Athletic Boosters. She had enjoyed bowling and at Roselawn she enjoyed doing word search puzzles. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, private family services will be 2 PM Tuesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Public burial services will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery. With social distancing and face coverings, visitation will be from 11 AM until 2 PM Tuesday in the funeral home in Spencerville. Memorial contributions may be made to Roselawn Manor Activities Fund, 420 East Fourth Street, Spencerville, OH 45887. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com



