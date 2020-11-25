GLANDORF – Delphine A. Burwell, 89, of Glandorf died at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born September 29, 1931 in Glandorf to the late Edward and Laura (Unterbrink) Siefker. On April 10, 1951 she married Robert Burwell and he preceded her in death on May 18, 1998.

She is survived by her children: Janet (Duncan) Anderson of Baltimore, MD, Robert T. (Blanca) Burwell of San Antonio, TX, John S. "Jack" (Joan) Burwell of Ottawa, Timothy (Debra) Burwell of Ottawa, William (Linda) Burwell of Ottawa, Edward (Jackie) Burwell of Convoy, Joseph Burwell of Rockford, IL; sixteen grandchildren: Kristen Anderson, Courtney Anderson, Sunnee Burwell, Riley Burwell, Megan Burwell, Michael Burwell, Matt Burwell, Michelle (Eric) Pavel, Anna Burwell, Andrew Burwell, Christopher Burwell, Evelyn Burwell, Levi Burwell, Griffin Burwell, Ashton Burwell, and Gabrielle Bullen; 5 great-grandchildren: Hannah Funk, Lachlan Pavel, Liam Pavel, Cameron Adams, and Amelia Torres.

She was preceded in death by two brothers: Tom and Stanley Siefker, a sister, Mildred Stechschulte.

Delphine was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf where she was a CCD teacher, lector, and liturgy coordinator. She was also a former poll worker for the Board of Elections.

Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME Ottawa. Parish Rosary Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Due to regulations regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorials may be made to the St. John the Baptist Parish Maintenance Fund for the Parish Center.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com