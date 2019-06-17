LIMA — DeMarcus Xavier Barnett, age 31, passed from this life on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at approximately 12:18 p.m. at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born on April 13, 1988 in Lima, Ohio to Eric Barnett and Tammie Lafaye Forrest. His mother Tammie L. Thomas and stepfather: Anthony Thomas survive in Hopewell, Virginia. His father and his father's fiancé; Angie Wies survive in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

Mr. Barnett was employed at PNC Bank in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Lima. He graduated from Apollo Career Center in 2006 under the Culinary Arts Program, he was currently enrolled in Sinclair Community College. He had a special group of friends from Dayton, Ohio with whom he's kept close for many years.

Besides his loving parents he leaves to cherish his precious memory; 5 brothers; Antwaun Forrest (Tyler) of Clarksville, TN. Andrew Forrest, Marlo Davis and Devon Barnett all of Lima. Navante Shurelds of Ft. Campbell, KY. A step-brother; Jacob ONeill of Lima. 2 sisters; DaShonna Thomas (Fiancé - Daniel) of Toledo, OH and KaShonda Barnett of Lima, OH. Maternal grandfather & step-grandmother; Dave and Marie Forrest of Lima. Paternal grandparents; Mary Thompson and Will Thompson of Florence, AL. A host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Evans and Cora Russell. A cousin; George M. Bryant.

Home going services will be held at 10:00 am. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. H. Frank Taylor, III, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. where the family will be present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.