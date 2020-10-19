Denise Ciallella

LIMA — Denise Marie Ciallella, 57, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020, at her home.

Denise was born August 20, 1963 in the Bronx, NY, to James and Anita (Zeggarelli) Catalano; her father preceded her in death and her mother survives her in New York.

On June 1, 1992, she married David Ciallella, who survives her in Lima.

Denise was a homemaker and she adored being a mother and wife. She enjoyed scrap booking and doing crafts. In addition to her husband and mother, Denise is survived by her son, Anthony Ciallella and her sister, Lisa Catalano.

No services will be held at this time.

