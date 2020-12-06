SIDNEY — DENISE MARIE HARKNESS, age 66 of Sidney, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:20 PM at Upper Valley Medical Center, Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. She was born on May 18, 1954 in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael and Barbara (Shepard) Sackinger.

On February 20, 1996 she married Francis "Gene" Harkness who survives along with two children, Stephanie (Jason) Truesdale of Sidney, and Donald M. (Nikki) Staup of Harrod, four siblings, Darlene (Greg) Gogley of Waynesfield, Diane (Jesse) Hernandez of Toledo, Dan Sackinger of Lima, and John (Gwen) Sackinger of Elida, five grandchildren, and 12 step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, David Sackinger, one sister, Delphine Cook, and sister-in-law, Liza Sackinger.

Denise was a homemaker, and loved fishing and feeding her birds.

A Celebration of Denise's Life will be held at a later date at the family's convenience. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

