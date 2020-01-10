SOUTHGATE, MICH. — Denise I. Shaner Washam, 70, of Southgate, MI, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Beaumont Dearborn Hospital in Michigan.

Denise was born on August 24, 1949 in Lima, OH, the daughter of Ralph Shaner. She married Richard Washam and he preceded her in death.

After her parents divorced, Denise was raised by her Aunt Jo Ann and Uncle Roger Shaner in Huntsville, OH. When her oldest brother, Dennis started school, the three children and their father moved in with their grandmother in New Hampshire, OH, and she graduated from Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

Denise was very instrumental in helping raise her two younger brothers, often giving her time and money for them. Denise began her work career at Indian Lake Manor. Later she cared for elderly in her own home until her own health began to fail.

Her family expresses a special "thank you" to her companion, Glen Butts, for his loving care over the last several years.

Private graveside services will be later with inurnment in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, OH.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.