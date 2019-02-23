LIMA — Denise H. Keller, 66, passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima. Denise was born on Monday, November 3, 1952, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Robert Burton and Margot Ann (Shaski) Keller.

While never married, Denise enjoyed being with her friends. She retired after 30 years as a teacher in the Bath School District. She was also a world traveler of all 50 states and 7 continents.

She is survived by her brother, Harold (Sarah) Keller of Johnstown, OH, four sisters: Lenore (Robert) Bishop of Portage, MI, Suzette Ashworth of Fort Davis, TX, Barbara (Frank Mendoza) Moss of El Paso, TX, and Margaret Keller of Henderson, NV, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio, followed by a Rosary Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church. Father Mike Sergi officiating. Entombment of her ashes will be in Gethsemani Cemetery Mausoleum on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Margot & Robert B. Keller Public Service Scholarship, Rhodes State College Development Office, 4240 Campus Dr., Lima, OH 45804.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.